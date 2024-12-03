Rescue 1122 Conducts First Aid, Fire Safety Workshop At Ayub Medical College
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) A one-day training workshop on First Aid and Fire Safety was held at Ayub Medical College under the directives of Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Ayaz Khan and Regional Director Operations North, Arshad Iqbal.
The workshop was organized under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Abbottabad, Muhammad Arif Khattak.
The event, led by the Training Wing of Rescue 1122 Abbottabad, aimed to equip students and staff with critical skills in first aid, victim shifting, and fire prevention.
Participants attended detailed awareness sessions, lectures, and practical exercises designed to prepare them for emergency situations.
The Primary objective of the training was to ensure that participants could provide immediate medical assistance, safely relocate affected individuals from emergency zones, and adopt preventative measures during fire incidents.
The hands-on drills focused on practical application, reinforcing the theoretical knowledge imparted during the sessions.
Speaking at the conclusion of the workshop, District Emergency Officer Muhammad Arif Khattak highlighted the importance of such training in mitigating risks during emergencies.
The college administration expressed its gratitude to Rescue 1122 for their commitment and presented a shield to Mr. Khattak in recognition of their efforts.
