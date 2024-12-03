Open Menu

Rescue 1122 Conducts First Aid, Fire Safety Workshop At Ayub Medical College

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 03, 2024 | 06:20 PM

Rescue 1122 conducts first aid, fire safety workshop at Ayub Medical College

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) A one-day training workshop on First Aid and Fire Safety was held at Ayub Medical College under the directives of Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Ayaz Khan and Regional Director Operations North, Arshad Iqbal.

The workshop was organized under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Abbottabad, Muhammad Arif Khattak.

The event, led by the Training Wing of Rescue 1122 Abbottabad, aimed to equip students and staff with critical skills in first aid, victim shifting, and fire prevention.

Participants attended detailed awareness sessions, lectures, and practical exercises designed to prepare them for emergency situations.

The Primary objective of the training was to ensure that participants could provide immediate medical assistance, safely relocate affected individuals from emergency zones, and adopt preventative measures during fire incidents.

The hands-on drills focused on practical application, reinforcing the theoretical knowledge imparted during the sessions.

Speaking at the conclusion of the workshop, District Emergency Officer Muhammad Arif Khattak highlighted the importance of such training in mitigating risks during emergencies.

The college administration expressed its gratitude to Rescue 1122 for their commitment and presented a shield to Mr. Khattak in recognition of their efforts.

Related Topics

Fire Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Rescue 1122 Event From

Recent Stories

Imran Khan says he has one last card to play yet

Imran Khan says he has one last card to play yet

38 minutes ago
 Gold price increases by Rs700 per tola in Pakistan

Gold price increases by Rs700 per tola in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Zimbabwe opt to bat first in second T20I against P ..

Zimbabwe opt to bat first in second T20I against Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Nargis Fakhri’s sister faces double-murder charg ..

Nargis Fakhri’s sister faces double-murder charge

4 hours ago
 Pakistan win Blind T20 World Cup by beating Bangla ..

Pakistan win Blind T20 World Cup by beating Bangladesh

4 hours ago
 COAS says armed forces fully capable to safeguard ..

COAS says armed forces fully capable to safeguard country’s integrity, soverei ..

4 hours ago
Five years jail or fine of Rs1m under new proposed ..

Five years jail or fine of Rs1m under new proposed law against fake news

4 hours ago
 PM leaves for Saudi Arabia on two-day visit to ‘ ..

PM leaves for Saudi Arabia on two-day visit to ‘One Water Summit’ in Riyadh

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 December 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2024

9 hours ago
 Girl dies due to alleged violence by in-laws

Girl dies due to alleged violence by in-laws

19 hours ago
 Paris stocks wobble, euro falls on France budget s ..

Paris stocks wobble, euro falls on France budget standoff

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan