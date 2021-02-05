UrduPoint.com
Rescue-1122 Conducts Fitness Test

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 04:30 PM

Rescue-1122 conducts fitness test

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :-:District Emergency Officer (DEO) Naveed Iqbal said that Rescuers' physical fitness tests aimed to improve physical and mental development.

He stated this while reviewing the monthly physical fitness test performance of Rescue-1122 conducted at Sheeran-wala Bagh Cantt Sialkot here Friday.

On the occasion, DEO Naveed Iqbal said that as per the instructions of Founding Director General Dr. Rizwan Naseer, exercise was very important to keep the rescuers physically active.

He expressed satisfaction over the physical fitness and urged the rescuers to carry on their duties with the same enthusiasm.

More Stories From Pakistan

