Rescue 1122 Conducts Flood Mock Exercise

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 29th May 2021 | 05:03 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :Rescue 1122 conducted flood mock exercise at Rawal Dam before the advent of monsoon on Saturday.

Rescue 1122, Water and Sanitation Agency WASA, Civil Defense and other departments, participated in exercise.

The main purpose of the exercises had to prepare for possible floods or any kind of emergency in the expected monsoon rains, said Managing Director WASA.

He further said that the professionalism of the staff as well as testing machinery including suction machines, jetting machines and dewatering sets was the main reason of the activity.

The monsoon plan has been finalized, including overhauling of machinery, training of staff, cleaning of sewerage lines, and setting up of flood response units.

The cleaning work of Nalla Lai has also been started which will be completed before the monsoon rains, he added.

