UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rescue 1122 Conducts Flood Mock Exercise

Umer Jamshaid 13 minutes ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 05:24 PM

Rescue 1122 conducts flood mock exercise

The Rescue 1122 and other departments participated in 2nd flood mock exercise held at Rawal Dam on Thursday to cope with flood like situation

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :The Rescue 1122 and other departments participated in 2nd flood mock exercise held at Rawal Dam on Thursday to cope with flood like situation.

According to a spokesman, these exercises were conducted to check preparedness level, response strategy and coordination of rescue teams with other departments to deal with any flood emergency in upcoming monsoon season.

During the 2nd mock-flood exercise, the 1122 water-rescuers saved lives of drowning victims.

On the occasion, District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122, Dr. Abdur Rahman briefed Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa that Rescue 1122 remains high alert during the Monsoon Season 24/7, adding that strong departmental coordination and swift response to any flood emergency can save precious lives.

While speaking on the occasion, DC Muhammad Ali Randhawa said that Rescue 1122 is doing great job and such joint exercises helps to improve coordination between all stakeholders and resources may be made compatible with that of the challenge. Civil Defense, RawalpindiRawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC), Rescue Volunteers / Scouts, education Department and Pakistan Army participated in these exercises.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Education Flood Company Dam Job Alert Muhammad Ali May Rescue 1122 All

Recent Stories

Council of EU Extends Economic Sanctions Against R ..

57 seconds ago

Lahore High Court (LHC) issues contempt notice to ..

59 seconds ago

Russia's Lavrov to Meet With Irish Foreign Ministe ..

1 minute ago

Social Media -- Tour operators' effective tool to ..

1 minute ago

Dacoit gang busted, looted cash, valuables recover ..

3 minutes ago

Football tournament from July 2 in Rajanpur

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.