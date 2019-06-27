Rescue 1122 conducts flood mock exercise

The Rescue 1122 and other departments participated in 2nd flood mock exercise held at Rawal Dam on Thursday to cope with flood like situation

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :The Rescue 1122 and other departments participated in 2nd flood mock exercise held at Rawal Dam on Thursday to cope with flood like situation.

According to a spokesman, these exercises were conducted to check preparedness level, response strategy and coordination of rescue teams with other departments to deal with any flood emergency in upcoming monsoon season.

During the 2nd mock-flood exercise, the 1122 water-rescuers saved lives of drowning victims.

On the occasion, District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122, Dr. Abdur Rahman briefed Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa that Rescue 1122 remains high alert during the Monsoon Season 24/7, adding that strong departmental coordination and swift response to any flood emergency can save precious lives.

While speaking on the occasion, DC Muhammad Ali Randhawa said that Rescue 1122 is doing great job and such joint exercises helps to improve coordination between all stakeholders and resources may be made compatible with that of the challenge. Civil Defense, RawalpindiRawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC), Rescue Volunteers / Scouts, education Department and Pakistan Army participated in these exercises.