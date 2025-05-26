Rescue 1122 Conducts Flood Mock Exercise At River Indus Site
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) In preparation for potential flooding in the region, the Rescue 1122 Attock on Monday conducted a large-scale flood mock exercise at the River Indus near Shadi Khan.
The official sources said the event was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue), Waqas Aslam as chief guests. The representatives from the Health Department, Civil Defence, Livestock Department, Forest Department, Municipal Committee, Hazro, All Brothers Welfare Society, and Sawera Welfare Society were also present, along with Rescue 1122 staff and volunteers.
During the exercise, the chief guests inspected camps set up by various departments and expressed satisfaction with the level of preparedness displayed by Rescue 1122 . District Emergency Officer, Ali Hussain briefed the attendees on the equipment used in rescue and relief operations.
The mock drill included practical demonstrations by Rescue 1122 personnel, showcasing their skills in saving drowning victims, performing CPR, and transporting injured individuals to medical facilities.
They also demonstrated the safe relocation of livestock and personal belongings to higher ground.
A salute was presented to the chief guests by the rescue personnel as part of the formal proceedings.
Speaking on the occasion, ADC(R) Waqas Aslam praised the leadership of District Emergency Officer, Ali Hussain and lauded the performance of Rescue 1122.
He emphasized that such exercises were crucial for evaluating the operational readiness of both equipment and inter-departmental coordination during flood situations.
District Emergency Officer, Ali Hussain reiterated that Rescue 1122 was fully prepared to handle any flood emergency and all available resources would be utilized to ensure public safety.
