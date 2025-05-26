Open Menu

Rescue 1122 Conducts Flood Mock Exercise At River Indus Site

Umer Jamshaid Published May 26, 2025 | 03:40 PM

Rescue 1122 conducts flood mock exercise at River Indus site

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) In preparation for potential flooding in the region, the Rescue 1122 Attock on Monday conducted a large-scale flood mock exercise at the River Indus near Shadi Khan.

The official sources said the event was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue), Waqas Aslam as chief guests. The representatives from the Health Department, Civil Defence, Livestock Department, Forest Department, Municipal Committee, Hazro, All Brothers Welfare Society, and Sawera Welfare Society were also present, along with Rescue 1122 staff and volunteers.

During the exercise, the chief guests inspected camps set up by various departments and expressed satisfaction with the level of preparedness displayed by Rescue 1122 . District Emergency Officer, Ali Hussain briefed the attendees on the equipment used in rescue and relief operations.

The mock drill included practical demonstrations by Rescue 1122 personnel, showcasing their skills in saving drowning victims, performing CPR, and transporting injured individuals to medical facilities.

They also demonstrated the safe relocation of livestock and personal belongings to higher ground.

A salute was presented to the chief guests by the rescue personnel as part of the formal proceedings.

Speaking on the occasion, ADC(R) Waqas Aslam praised the leadership of District Emergency Officer, Ali Hussain and lauded the performance of Rescue 1122.

He emphasized that such exercises were crucial for evaluating the operational readiness of both equipment and inter-departmental coordination during flood situations.

District Emergency Officer, Ali Hussain reiterated that Rescue 1122 was fully prepared to handle any flood emergency and all available resources would be utilized to ensure public safety.

APP/nsi/378

Recent Stories

Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Brazilian Busin ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Brazilian Business Council

27 minutes ago
 Central Bank of UAE, Azerbaijan counterpart sign M ..

Central Bank of UAE, Azerbaijan counterpart sign MoU to strengthen cooperation

42 minutes ago
 Privatization of SOEs would be accelerated: Financ ..

Privatization of SOEs would be accelerated: Finance Minister

1 hour ago
 G42, VivaTech alliance to power Europe’s respons ..

G42, VivaTech alliance to power Europe’s responsible AI innovation future

1 hour ago
 PM appoints Bilal bin Saqib as Special Assistant o ..

PM appoints Bilal bin Saqib as Special Assistant on Blockchain, Crypto currency

1 hour ago
 Expected dates of Eid-ul Adha in Saudi Arabia, UAE

Expected dates of Eid-ul Adha in Saudi Arabia, UAE

1 hour ago
Sahar Hashmi shares simple, practical conditions f ..

Sahar Hashmi shares simple, practical conditions for her future husband

1 hour ago
 Israeli airstrikes kill 55 in Gaza Strip

Israeli airstrikes kill 55 in Gaza Strip

1 hour ago
 WATCH: Mahira Khan faces harassment during promoti ..

WATCH: Mahira Khan faces harassment during promotion of Love Guru in London

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Higher Education, Etihad Airways to su ..

Ministry of Higher Education, Etihad Airways to support National Scholarship Pro ..

2 hours ago
 Digital Innovation Drives Historic PKR 15.35 Billi ..

Digital Innovation Drives Historic PKR 15.35 Billion Revenue in Punjab Cattle Ma ..

2 hours ago
 UAE dominates adult division in 9th Asian Jiu-Jits ..

UAE dominates adult division in 9th Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championship

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan