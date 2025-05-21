Open Menu

Rescue 1122 Conducts Flood Simulation Exercise In Khanewal

Muhammad Irfan Published May 21, 2025 | 05:10 PM

Rescue 1122 conducts flood simulation exercise in Khanewal

Khanewal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) The Punjab Emergency Service (PES) or Rescue 1122 organised a large-scale flood simulation exercise at Head Sidhnai on River Ravi near Abdul Hakeem to ensure preparedness for potential flood emergencies.

The drill was supervised by District Emergency Officer Dr. Khalid Mehmood, who emphasized the importance of such exercises in effective disaster response. Deputy Commissioner Dr. Salma Suleman inspected the exercise, appreciated the efforts of rescuers, and expressed satisfaction over the flood preparedness arrangements.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Khalid Abbas Sial, Assistant Commissioners Sajida Razzaq and Aamir Liaqat, Deputy Director Social Welfare Akasha Rasool, Secretary RTA Zahid Hassan, Shamshad Haider, Muhammad Iqbal, Muhammad Umar, and Abdul Hameed Khosa were also present.

Rescue personnel demonstrated rescue operations using modern equipment, including flood evacuation, fire response, and rapid mobility.

The Deputy Commissioner also visited flood relief camps set up by Rescue 1122, Health, Civil Defense, Social Welfare, and Livestock departments.

Dr. Salma Suleman stated that natural disasters can occur anytime, and the district administration is fully alert to respond promptly. She praised the discipline and skills displayed by the rescuers and highlighted the crucial role of Punjab Emergency Services during calamities. She also called for practical training and awareness for Rescue volunteers.

The simulation aimed to test machinery readiness and the safe evacuation of individuals stranded in flood-hit areas. The Deputy Commissioner urged all departments to strictly follow provincial government directives and maintain full coordination for effective disaster management.

