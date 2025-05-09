Open Menu

Rescue 1122 Conducts Mock Drills At Radio Pakistan, APP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 09, 2025 | 05:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) The Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi on Friday conducted mock drills at two government institutions in the garrison city and trained their staff on how to save their own lives and protect others during emergencies.

On the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the Rescue 1122 and Civil Defence Department on Thursday initiated training common citizens and staff of public and private institutions through mock exercises on how to deal with emergency situations.

Under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Engineer Sibghatullah, Rescue 1122 officers Ezra Shahid and Muhammad Waqas imparted practical knowledge to the officials of Radio Pakistan and Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) how to exit buildings or help others during emergencies, and how to provide medical assistance to the affected people and transport them to a safe place or hospital.

Ezra Shahid told APP that during the first two days of mock exercises, they had many public and private institutions, and educated some 1,200 people as to how to save their own lives and those of others.

Chief Officer of the Civil Defence Department Talib Hussain, also informed APP that during the mock drills, citizens were being guided how to deal with emergency situations.

He said some 38 warning posts had been established across the Rawalpindi District, while sirens had also been activated at 16 places.

For the first time, he said, combat and rescue training of female volunteers had also started. Some 3,500 volunteers were being trained at the Cantt Police Station, Mission school Raja Bazaar and Civil Defense Head Office.

