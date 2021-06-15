UrduPoint.com
Rescue-1122 Conducts Mock Exercise

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 05:50 PM

Rescue-1122 conducts mock exercise

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :A mock exercise was organised by the Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue-1122) Sargodha.

In this regard, fire extinguish exercise was conducted at Shaheen Chowk, Sargodha.

On the occasion, District Emergencies Officer Mazhar Shah said that the purpose of the mock exercises was to check the available resources and evaluate their performance besides that to improve the cooperation between the various agencies.

Rescue 1122, Civil Defense, Sui Gas and WAPDA teams participated in the mock exercise.

More Stories From Pakistan

