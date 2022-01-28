UrduPoint.com

Rescue 1122 Conducts Mock Exercise

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 28, 2022 | 05:16 PM

The Rescue 1122 conducted a mock exercise at Sahuwala Grid Station, Sambrial, to deal with any emergency

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :The Rescue 1122 conducted a mock exercise at Sahuwala Grid Station, Sambrial, to deal with any emergency.

The rescuers, security guards of the grid station and staff also participated in the exercise.

According to Rescue 1122, purpose of the exercise is to ensure timely action in case of any emergency to create coordination among departments.

On this occasion, Divisional Security Inspector Tanveer thanked the rescue team andappreciated them.

