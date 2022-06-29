UrduPoint.com

Rescue 1122 Conducts Mock Exercise

Umer Jamshaid Published June 29, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Rescue 1122 conducts mock exercise

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :District Emergency Service Rescue 1122 in collaboration with the district administration conducted a mock flood rescue drill here at Kambharan wala Airport road, Upper Chenab Canal area.

The exercise was led by District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal while concerned departments set up water-proof equipment stalls during the mock drills.

They set up a field camp for first aid and conducted a search operation to find drowning victims.

On the occasion, the Assistant Commissioner paid tribute to Sambrial Rescue service and all the relevant staff for conducting a successful mock exercise, and termed the preparations 'satisfactory'.

Regional Emergency Officer Gujranwala Syed Kamal Abid said that the purpose of such mock exercises was to test professionalism of Rescue 1122 and other departments as well as the operational quality of the equipment.

Rescue 1122 along with rescue guards and other district agencies including Civil Defence, WASA, Municipal Corporation, Health Department, Irrigation Department, Livestock Department, Traffic Police and Social Welfare Organization also participated in the mock exercises.

Regional Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Gujranwala Syed Kamal Abid, Assistant Commissioner Sambarial Haider Abbas, Chief Officer (CO) education Department Mian Riaz Ahmed, SDO Marala Link Muhammad Khalid and District Health Officer Dr. Wasim Mirza attended and reviewed the drill.

Related Topics

Police Education Flood Road Traffic Gujranwala Sambrial Rescue 1122 All Airport

Recent Stories

One polio worker and two policemen were gunned dow ..

One polio worker and two policemen were gunned down in North Waziristan

10 minutes ago
 PCB announces the schedule of the Tri-nation serie ..

PCB announces the schedule of the Tri-nation series between Pakistan, New Zealan ..

53 minutes ago
 Why Are Pakistani Tech Influencers Are Impressed b ..

Why Are Pakistani Tech Influencers Are Impressed by The New vivo X-FOLD?

2 hours ago
 The supplementary budget has been approved by the ..

The supplementary budget has been approved by the Balochistan Assembly

2 hours ago
 Pakistan reports 541 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 ..

Pakistan reports 541 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours

3 hours ago
 RTI: Breaking the Bureaucratic Supremacy

RTI: Breaking the Bureaucratic Supremacy

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.