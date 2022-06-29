Rescue 1122 conducts mock exercise

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :District Emergency Service Rescue 1122 in collaboration with the district administration conducted a mock flood rescue drill here at Kambharan wala Airport road, Upper Chenab Canal area.

The exercise was led by District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal while concerned departments set up water-proof equipment stalls during the mock drills.

They set up a field camp for first aid and conducted a search operation to find drowning victims.

On the occasion, the Assistant Commissioner paid tribute to Sambrial Rescue service and all the relevant staff for conducting a successful mock exercise, and termed the preparations 'satisfactory'.

Regional Emergency Officer Gujranwala Syed Kamal Abid said that the purpose of such mock exercises was to test professionalism of Rescue 1122 and other departments as well as the operational quality of the equipment.

Rescue 1122 along with rescue guards and other district agencies including Civil Defence, WASA, Municipal Corporation, Health Department, Irrigation Department, Livestock Department, Traffic Police and Social Welfare Organization also participated in the mock exercises.

Regional Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Gujranwala Syed Kamal Abid, Assistant Commissioner Sambarial Haider Abbas, Chief Officer (CO) education Department Mian Riaz Ahmed, SDO Marala Link Muhammad Khalid and District Health Officer Dr. Wasim Mirza attended and reviewed the drill.