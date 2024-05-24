Open Menu

Rescue 1122 Conducts Mock Exercise At Lower Bari Doab Canal

Faizan Hashmi Published May 24, 2024 | 02:00 PM

Rescue 1122 conducts mock exercise at Lower Bari Doab canal

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) The Rescue 1122, in collaboration with the district administration, conducted a mock exercise at Lower Bari Doab canal here Friday. Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu inspected the mock exercise.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Azoba Azeem, DO Emergency Dr. Khalid and other departmental officers also participated.

The DC made inspection of the rescue machinery and appreciated the professional capabilities.

He also checked the medicines and other facilities at the camps of Health and Livestock departments.

Speaking on this occasion, the DC said that the purpose of pre-flood arrangements was to assess the capabilities of departments to deal with emergency like situation.

He directed the departments to ensure all arrangements on time to deal with flood during monsoon. He also directed the local government to deal with urban flooding.

Related Topics

Flood Bari Rescue 1122 All Government

Recent Stories

LHC moved against ban on court reporting

LHC moved against ban on court reporting

12 minutes ago
 PSX hits record high, 100 Index reaches 76,070 poi ..

PSX hits record high, 100 Index reaches 76,070 points

28 minutes ago
 PM invites Chinese firm to invest in Pakistan’s ..

PM invites Chinese firm to invest in Pakistan’s mining sector

40 minutes ago
 Interior Minister secures repatriation of 43 Pakis ..

Interior Minister secures repatriation of 43 Pakistani prisoners from Sri Lanka

50 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 May 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 May 2024

5 hours ago
Pir Mazhar Saeed Shah sworn in as minister

Pir Mazhar Saeed Shah sworn in as minister

14 hours ago
 Step afoot to develop industrial sectors in Baloch ..

Step afoot to develop industrial sectors in Balochistan: Pirkani

14 hours ago
 SIFC, an institution taking steps for country's st ..

SIFC, an institution taking steps for country's stability: Nasir Shah

14 hours ago
 Cultural delegation of Qatar visits Taxila Museum

Cultural delegation of Qatar visits Taxila Museum

14 hours ago
 Baloch youth being misled through baseless propaga ..

Baloch youth being misled through baseless propaganda: Bugti

14 hours ago
 UK political leaders campaign battle for elections ..

UK political leaders campaign battle for elections starts

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan