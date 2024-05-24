Rescue 1122 conducts mock exercise at Lower Bari Doab canal

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) The Rescue 1122, in collaboration with the district administration, conducted a mock exercise at Lower Bari Doab canal here Friday. Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu inspected the mock exercise.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Azoba Azeem, DO Emergency Dr. Khalid and other departmental officers also participated.

The DC made inspection of the rescue machinery and appreciated the professional capabilities.

He also checked the medicines and other facilities at the camps of Health and Livestock departments.

Speaking on this occasion, the DC said that the purpose of pre-flood arrangements was to assess the capabilities of departments to deal with emergency like situation.

He directed the departments to ensure all arrangements on time to deal with flood during monsoon. He also directed the local government to deal with urban flooding.