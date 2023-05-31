UrduPoint.com

Rescue 1122 Conducts Mock Exercise At River Chenab

Muhammad Irfan Published May 31, 2023 | 10:09 PM

Rescue 1122 conducts mock exercise at river Chenab

Rescue 1122 conducted a mock exercise at Head Muhammad Wala River Chenab aimed at dealing with pre-monsoon and expected flood situations

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :Rescue 1122 conducted a mock exercise at Head Muhammad Wala River Chenab aimed at dealing with pre-monsoon and expected flood situations.

All district departments participated in the mock exercise conducted by Rescue 1122 to assess the capacity of the departments to deal with any emergency situation, finalization of arrangements through liaison and measures to control the situation in minimum time was the basic purpose of the exercise.

Assistant Commissioner Sadar Amir Iftikhar expressed these views while addressing the participants of the mock exercise.

District Emergency Officer Dr. Kaleemullah welcomed the heads of all institutions and especially Assistant Commissioner Sadar Amir Iftikhar, Assistant Commissioner City Seemal Mushtaq, PDMA representative Nasir Sultan in the Mock Exercise.

He thanked the response teams who participated in the flood mock exercise and demonstrated their preparedness to deal with the possible flood situation.

Assistant Commissioner Sadar praised the operational readiness of Rescue 1122 and said that the professional manner in which all the departments participated in the mock exercise was appreciable. While PDMA representative also expressed his satisfaction over the preparations of Rescue 1122 and all the departments and machinery in full operational condition.

Rescue 1122 also conducted a practical demonstration of rescuing people trapped in the flood and shifting the affected families along with their belongings to safe places in a professional manner.

