Rescue-1122 conducts monthly physical fitness tests

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :District Emergency Officer (DEO) Naveed Iqbal said that Rescuers' physical fitness tests aimed to improve physical and mental development.

He stated this while reviewing the monthly physical fitness test performance of Rescue-1122 conducted at Khayaban-e-Iqbal Park Cantt Sialkot.

On the occasion, District Emergency Officer (DEO) Naveed Iqbal said that as per the instructions of Founding Director General Dr. Rizwan Naseer, exercise was very important to keep the rescuers physically active.

He expressed satisfaction over the physical fitness and urged the rescuers to carry on their duties with the same enthusiasm.

Physical fitness tests were also conducted in Daska, Pasrur and Sambarial tehsils under the supervision of their In-charges.