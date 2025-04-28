Rescue 1122 conducts pre-flood dry mock exercise

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 organized a pre-flood dry mock exercise at Rescue Station 44, Industrial Estate area, here on Monday.

The exercise was led by District Emergency Officer (DEO) Dr. Hussain Mian, while Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari, participated as the chief guest.

Officials from Civil Defense, Police, Health, Livestock, PDMA, education, and other key departments, along with Rescue officers, personnel, and volunteers, participated actively in the exercise. Relief camps were established by Rescue 1122, Revenue department, Health, Education, Civil Defense, Livestock, Municipal Corporation, Social Welfare, and other allied departments.

Deputy Commissioner Bukhari inspected all relief camps, expressing satisfaction with Rescue 1122 Multan’s flood preparedness. He also reviewed the equipment designated for rescue and relief operations during flood emergencies.

During the exercise, Rescue volunteers demonstrated life-saving skills by conducting mock rescues of drowning individuals and performing CPR demonstrations.

DC Bukhari lauded the volunteers' commitment, emphasizing that their selfless service without remuneration is truly commendable. He encouraged them to continue serving with the same passion and dedication.

Speaking on the occasion, DC Bukhari praised the outstanding performance of Rescue 1122 under the leadership of Dr. Hussain Mian. He highlighted that Rescue 1122 has earned a strong reputation in a short time through its professionalism and hard work. He further stated that such mock exercises were crucial for enhancing the capabilities of officers and staff, testing equipment, and ensuring readiness for any emergency, especially during flood situations.

District Emergency Officer, Dr. Hussain Mian, reiterated that Rescue 1122 along with the district administration, was fully prepared to handle any potential flooding and will utilize all available resources. He emphasized that Rescue 1122 was always ready to respond to any untoward situation.