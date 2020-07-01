Rescue 1122 conducts safety awareness workshop for sewermen

Rescue 1122 has conducted safety awareness workshop for sewermen on Wednesday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Rescue 1122 has conducted safety awareness workshop for sewermen on Wednesday.

The purpose of the workshop for sewermen was for their own safety while training imparted to participants about safety measures before entering into sewerage manhole and after that, said district emergency officer Rescue 1122 Dr Ijaz Anjum.

The rescuers presented practical display of how to provide quick first aid to those who affected during working into sewerage lines.

Deputy Director Local government Muhammad Zaman Wattoo, Rescue safety officer Muhammad Nadeem, Rescue instructor Bashir Ahmed, Rescuers and sewermen from across the district attended the workshop.

The participants hailed the efforts of conducting training workshop by Rescue 1122 for sewermen.