UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rescue 1122 Conducts Safety Awareness Workshop For Sewermen

Faizan Hashmi 43 seconds ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 02:17 PM

Rescue 1122 conducts safety awareness workshop for sewermen

Rescue 1122 has conducted safety awareness workshop for sewermen on Wednesday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Rescue 1122 has conducted safety awareness workshop for sewermen on Wednesday.

The purpose of the workshop for sewermen was for their own safety while training imparted to participants about safety measures before entering into sewerage manhole and after that, said district emergency officer Rescue 1122 Dr Ijaz Anjum.

The rescuers presented practical display of how to provide quick first aid to those who affected during working into sewerage lines.

Deputy Director Local government Muhammad Zaman Wattoo, Rescue safety officer Muhammad Nadeem, Rescue instructor Bashir Ahmed, Rescuers and sewermen from across the district attended the workshop.

The participants hailed the efforts of conducting training workshop by Rescue 1122 for sewermen.

Related Topics

Rescue 1122 From Government

Recent Stories

Hong Kong Police Use Water Canons to Disperse Prot ..

39 seconds ago

Ehsaas payment Centers closed only for Wednesday: ..

40 seconds ago

Plastic exports decrease 5.53% to $274.198 million ..

41 seconds ago

Body found from canal in Faisalabad

45 seconds ago

Beijing lifts some lockdowns as virus cases drop

45 minutes ago

July 1 Turnout for Amendments Vote in Moscow at 42 ..

45 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.