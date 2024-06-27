Rescue 1122 Conducts Training, Exercise In Hospitals
Umer Jamshaid Published June 27, 2024 | 05:51 PM
The Rescue-1122 conducted training and exercise in district and tehsil government hospitals for timely action in emergency situationS
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) The Rescue-1122 conducted training and exercise in district and tehsil government hospitals for timely action in emergency situations.
According to a spokesperson, a Rescue-1122 team, under the supervision of District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal, conducted a mock exercise in government hospitals of the district and tehsil to prepare for any emergency situation such as fire and earthquake in which a joint training and exercise was conducted with the hospital administration of Allama Iqbal Teaching Hospital (AIMTH), Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Daska and Sambrial.
The purpose of the exercise was to train the hospital staff, doctors, patients and families to save their lives in any emergency situation. During the exercise, in case of fire, a practical model of fire control was presented besides rescuing the people trapped inside the building, shifting the injured to the nearest hospital in time after first aid.
Allama Iqbal Hospital's fire and safety team and In-charge Dr.
Naeem Butt also participated along with rescue 1122.
The In-charge fire safety team, Dr. Naeem, appreciated the rescue effort and said that the purpose of such mock exercise is to prepare ourselves for the upcoming emergency situations and we should know what our next step should be in an emergency.
MS Allama Iqbal Hospital Sohail Anjum Butt said that such a mock exercise should be conducted in all the government hospitals of the district so that awareness can be raised among the people to get tested in time for emergency situations. He appreciated this rescue initiative.
District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal said that the first aid plays a very important role in emergency situations, whose timely action can save precious lives. A safety team should be deployed in all hospitals to inform the rescue in time in case of emergency so that people can be evacuated and moved to a safe place, DEO added.
