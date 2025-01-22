Rescue 1122 conducts training for teachers, students on first aid, fire safety

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) The district emergency service Rescue 1122 on Wednesday conducted a one-day training session about first medical aid, basic life support (BLS) and fire safety for teachers and students of government schools here at Govt middle school Dera Town.

The training was conducted in collaboration of VEER Development Organization on the request of District education Department, following the directives of Director General Rescue 1122 Dr. Ayaz Khan, under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Engr. Faseeh Ullah.

The training session was attended by over 20 teachers and a number of students came from 20 different schools.

The Rescue 1122 training team provided comprehensive awareness regarding rescue services, the procedure for dialing 1122 during emergencies, personal safety, the responsibilities of first responders, first aid, fire safety, and precautions during earthquakes and other emergencies.

The participants were also trained through practical demonstrations.

Speaking on this occasion, SDEO Dera Dr. Humayun Khattak appreciated the efforts of Rescue 1122 Dera and expressed his desire to conduct more such training programs across the district.

He lauded District Emergency Officer Engr. Faseeh Ullah and his team for delivering an effective and impactful training session.

Dr. Khattak highlighted the importance of such programs for teachers, students, and society, stating that they play a vital role in creating awareness and preparedness among the community.

On this occasion, Project Manager of VEER Development Organization Syed Irfan Shah thanked all participants for their active involvement and praised the Rescue 1122 team for conducting a well-rounded theoretical and practical training session.

The program was widely appreciated as a significant step toward promoting safety awareness and preparedness in schools and the community at large.