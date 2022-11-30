Rescue 1122 conducts training on BLS, first aid & fire safety for OGDCL staff

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :The district emergency service Rescue 1122 conducted a basic training session about first medical aid, basic life support (BLS), and fire safety for the staff of OGDCL here.

The Training Wing team of Rescue 1122 Lakki Marwat imparted the training to the Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) staff following the directions of District Emergency Officer Eng Faseeh Ullah.

During the training, the participants were educated through practical demonstrations on how to act when they met a medical emergency at home, office, or road accident and provide first medical aid to people so that the loss of human lives could be minimized.

The Rescue 1122 Training Wing team comprised Training Incharge Abdullah Khan, Medical Technician Zubair Khan and Cameraman Noman Khan imparted training about the provision of first aid to the injured in case of road accidents and subsequently their safe shifting to nearby hospitals.

The participants were also trained in the provision of medical aid to patients with choking problems besides enlightening them as to how to perform the Complimentary Resuscitation process on patients with heart-related ailments.

Training Incharge of the Rescue 1122 Training Wing team Abdullah Khan highlighting the importance of first aid said that the role of the people present at the time of any accident was decisive as far as the safety of human lives was concerned.

At the end of the training, the OGDCL Field Manager and other staff members appreciated the district emergency officer and his team for arranging such useful training for them.