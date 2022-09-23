Rescue 1122 conducts training on fire safety, first aid for college students

(@FahadShabbir)

LAKKI MARWAT, SEP 23(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) ::The district emergency service 1122 conducted a basic training session on fire safety and first aid for students of the Post Graduate College here on Friday.

During the training which was conducted under supervision of the district emergency officer Engr Fasihullah, the students were educated through piratical demonstration as how to act when they met a medical emergency in homes, college or road accidents and provide first medical aid to people.

The rescue personnel imparted training about provision of first aid to the injured in case of road accidents and subsequently their safe shifting to nearby hospitals.

The students were also enlightened as to how to perform the Complimentary Resuscitation process on patients with heart-related ailments.

The participants were also trained about fire safety measures and they learnt about skills to deal with emergencies in case of eruption of fire on a small scale.

The Rescue 1122 Training Wing team highlighting the importance of first aid said that the role of the people present at the time of any accident was decisive as far as safety of human lives were concerned.

"If the first responder provided better first aid to the patient, the chances of survival increase," they remarked.

Principal Muhammad Saleem Khan appreciated the district emergency officer and his team for arranging such a useful training for students, saying such activities should also be held in other educational institution to equip the youth with basic life support skills.