Rescue 1122 Conducts Training On Fire Safety, First Aid For Students

Sumaira FH Published September 12, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Rescue 1122 conducts training on fire safety, first aid for students

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) Rescue 1122 of Lakki Marwat on Thursday conducted a training session on fire safety and first aid for students of Government High school Naar Muhammad Ghazni Khel.

Spokesman of the Rescue 1122 said that the training was conducted under supervision of the district emergency officer Atif Sardar.

He said the students were educated through practical demonstrations regarding life-saving skills and how to act when they met emergencies.

He said the participants were also given training regarding choking management and CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation) procedures besides provision of first aid to the injured in case of emergencies and subsequently their safe shifting to nearby hospitals.

The participants were also trained about fire safety measures and they learnt about skills to deal with emergencies in case of eruption of fire.

