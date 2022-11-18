UrduPoint.com

Rescue 1122 Conducts Training On First Aid For School Students

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 18, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Rescue 1122 conducts training on first aid for school students

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :The district emergency service Rescue 1122 here on Friday conducted a basic training session about first medical aid for students of the Indus School Bannu.

During the training which was conducted under supervision of District Emergency Officer Muhammad Fahim, the students were educated through piratical demonstration as how to act when they met a medical emergency in homes, college or road accidents and provide first medical aid to people.

The rescue personnel imparted training about provision of first aid to the injured in case of road accidents and subsequently their safe shifting to nearby hospitals.

The students were also trained about provision of medical aid to patients with choking problems besides enlightening them as to how to perform the Complimentary Resuscitation process on patients with heart-related ailments.

The Rescue 1122 Training Wing team highlighting the importance of first aid said that the role of the people present at the time of any accident was decisive as far as safety of human lives were concerned.

The school staff appreciated the District Emergency Officer and his team for arranging such a useful training for students, saying such activities should also be held in other educational institutions to equip the youth with basic life support skills.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Bannu Road Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Finance Minister briefs President on overall econo ..

Finance Minister briefs President on overall economic, financial outlook of coun ..

2 hours ago
 PML-N senator's son Osama Abdul Karim arrested in ..

PML-N senator's son Osama Abdul Karim arrested in land grabbing case

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Kazakhstan agree to sign transit trade a ..

Pakistan, Kazakhstan agree to sign transit trade agreement

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 November 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th November 2022

6 hours ago
 Dutch Prosecutor's Office Satisfied With Sentencin ..

Dutch Prosecutor's Office Satisfied With Sentencing of Defendants in MH17 Crash ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.