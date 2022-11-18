Rescue 1122 conducts training on first aid for school students

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :The district emergency service Rescue 1122 here on Friday conducted a basic training session about first medical aid for students of the Indus School Bannu.

During the training which was conducted under supervision of District Emergency Officer Muhammad Fahim, the students were educated through piratical demonstration as how to act when they met a medical emergency in homes, college or road accidents and provide first medical aid to people.

The rescue personnel imparted training about provision of first aid to the injured in case of road accidents and subsequently their safe shifting to nearby hospitals.

The students were also trained about provision of medical aid to patients with choking problems besides enlightening them as to how to perform the Complimentary Resuscitation process on patients with heart-related ailments.

The Rescue 1122 Training Wing team highlighting the importance of first aid said that the role of the people present at the time of any accident was decisive as far as safety of human lives were concerned.

The school staff appreciated the District Emergency Officer and his team for arranging such a useful training for students, saying such activities should also be held in other educational institutions to equip the youth with basic life support skills.