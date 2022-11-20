Rescue 1122 conducts training on first aid for FM-96 staff

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) :The district emergency service Rescue 1122 conducted a basic training session about first medical aid and BLS (Basic Life Support) for staff of 'SUNO FM-96' here.

The Training Wing team of Rescue 1122 Dera imparted the training to the 'SUNO FM-96' staff following the directions of District Emergency Officer Kamal Shah.

During the training, the participants were educated through piratical demonstration as how to act when they met a medical emergency at homes, office or road accidents and provide first medical aid to people.

The rescue personnel imparted training about provision of first aid to the injured in case of road accidents and subsequently their safe shifting to nearby hospitals.

They were also trained about provision of medical aid to patients with choking problems besides enlightening them as to how to perform the Complimentary Resuscitation process on patients with heart-related ailments.

The Rescue 1122 Training Wing team highlighting the importance of first aid said that the role of the people present at the time of any accident was decisive as far as safety of human lives was concerned.

At the end of training, the FM-96 Assistant Manager and other staff members appreciated the district emergency officer and his team for arranging such a useful training for them.