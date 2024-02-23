Rescue 1122 conducts training session

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) The training wing of the district emergency service 1122 has conducted a one-day training session on first medical aid and the Basic Life Support (BLF) at District office of USAID-ERDA on Friday.

The training session was conducted under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Owais Babar to create awareness among the employees about safety measures and Rescue 1122’s role during emergency situations, said a press release issued here.

The participants were educated through practical demonstration as how to act when they met any emergency and provide first medical aid to victims.

The rescue personnel imparted training about provision of first aid to the injured and subsequently their safe shifting to nearby hospitals.

The Rescue Training Wing team highlighting the importance of first aid said that the role of the people present at the time of any accident was decisive as far as safety of human lives was concerned.

Later, District Coordinator of USAID-ERDA Ahmad Yar Mehsud thanked the District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 and his entire team for imparting such a useful training session. He also lauded the services of Rescue 1122 in Dera Ismail Khan.