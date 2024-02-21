Open Menu

Rescue 1122 Conducts Training Session At GU’s Tank Campus

Umer Jamshaid Published February 21, 2024 | 03:50 PM

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) The training wing of the district emergency service 1122 has conducted a one-day training session on first medical aid and the Basic Life Support (BLF) at Gomal University’s (GU) Tank campus.

The training session was conducted under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Waqas Alam to create awareness among the participants about safety measures and Rescue 1122’s role during emergency situations, said a press release issued here.

The participants were educated through practical demonstration as how to act when they met various emergencies and provide first medical aid to victims.

The rescue personnel imparted training about provision of first aid to the injured and subsequently their safe shifting to nearby hospitals. They also imparted training about CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation), snake bite, electrocution and fire eruption.

The Rescue 1122 Training Wing team highlighting the importance of first aid said that the role of the people present at the time of any accident was decisive as far as safety of human lives was concerned.

The staff of the GU’s Tank campus thanked District Emergency Officer Waqas Alam and his entire team for imparting such a useful training session.

APP/akt

