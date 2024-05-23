Rescue 1122 Conducts Training Session For Comsats University Abbottabad Students
Sumaira FH Published May 23, 2024 | 06:50 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) In a collaborative effort between Rescue 1122 and Comsats University, Abbottabad Campus conducted a comprehensive training session for students to equip them with essential skills in emergency response.
Under the guidance of Director General Rescue 1122 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr Iyaz Khan, and Regional Director North Arshad Iqbal, students received training in Rescue 1122 services including first aid, basic firefighting, and disaster management.
The initiative, led by District Emergency Officer Arif Khattak and supervised by Training Wing Incharge Malik Kamran, included practical exercises to enhance students’ proficiency in first aid and firefighting techniques.
District Emergency Officer Arif Khattak, alongside Director Campus Comsats University Professor Dr Amjad Khan, participated in the training session. Khattak briefed the students on the vital services provided by Rescue 1122, extending an invitation for them to visit the Rescue District Office and station.
Expressing gratitude for the initiative, Director Campus Comsats University Professor Dr Amjad Khan commended the efforts of Rescue 1122 Abbottabad and emphasised the significance of such collaborative endeavours in enhancing community safety and preparedness.
