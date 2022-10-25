Rescue 1122 conducts training session on first aid for Mills' employees

The training wing of the district emergency service 1122 on Tuesday conducted a training session on first medical aid and Basic Life Support (BLF) for employees of the Chashma Sugar Mills

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :The training wing of the district emergency service 1122 on Tuesday conducted a training session on first medical aid and Basic Life Support (BLF) for employees of the Chashma Sugar Mills.

During the training session which was conducted on the directives of the district emergency officer Kamal Shah, the employees of the Mills were educated through practical demonstration as to how to act when they met various emergencies and provide first medical aid to victims.

The rescue personnel imparted training about the provision of first aid to the injured and subsequently their safe shifting to nearby hospitals.

The Rescue 1122 Training Wing team highlighting the importance of first aid said that the role of the people present at the time of any accident was decisive as far as the safety of human lives was concerned.

The Mills management appreciated the district emergency officer and his team for arranging such useful training for the employees.