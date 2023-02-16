Rescue 1122 conducts training session on first aid at GCMS

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :The training wing of the district emergency service 1122 has conducted a one-day training session on first medical aid and Basic Life Support (BLF) at the Govt College of Commerce and Management Sciences (GCMS).

According to Rescue 1122 spokesman, the training session was jointly conducted with District Youth Office and on the directives of the district emergency officer Owais Babar as part of efforts to create awareness among people about safety measures and Rescue 1122's role during emergencies.

The participants were educated through practical demonstrations on how to act when they met various emergencies and provide first medical aid to victims.

The rescue personnel imparted training about the provision of first aid to the injured and subsequently their safe shifting to nearby hospitals.

The Rescue 1122 Training Wing team highlighting the importance of first aid said that the role of the people present at the time of any accident was decisive as far as the safety of human lives was concerned.

At the end, District Youth Officer Irshad Ullah Marwat and the principal of the college appreciated the district emergency officer and his team for arranging such useful training for them.

An honorary shield was also presented to the rescue team for imparting the best training.