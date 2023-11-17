Open Menu

Rescue 1122 Conducts Training Session On First Aid

Published November 17, 2023

Rescue 1122 conducts training session on first aid

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) The training wing of the district emergency service 1122 has conducted a one-day training session on first medical aid and the Basic Life Support (BLF) at City school Dera Ismail Khan.

The training session was conducted under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Owais Babar to create awareness among the security, administration, and teaching staff about safety measures and Rescue 1122’s role during emergency situations, said a press release issued here Friday.

The participants were educated through practical demonstration as how to act when they met various emergencies and provide first medical aid to victims.

The rescue personnel imparted training about provision of first aid to the injured and subsequently their safe shifting to nearby hospitals.

The Rescue 1122 Training Wing team highlighting the importance of first aid said that the role of the people present at the time of any accident was decisive as far as safety of human lives was concerned.

The School Principal thanked the District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 and his entire team for imparting such a useful training session. He also presented shields to them.

APP/akt

Accident Injured Dera Ismail Khan Rescue 1122

