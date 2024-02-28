Rescue 1122 Conducts Training Session On First Aid At GCT Dera
Muhammad Irfan Published February 28, 2024 | 02:40 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) The training wing of the district emergency service 1122 has conducted a one-day training session on first medical aid and the Basic Life Support (BLF) at Govt College of Technology (GCT) Dera Ismail Khan.
The training session was conducted under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Awais Babar to create awareness among the staff and students of GCT about safety measures and Rescue 1122’s role during emergency situations, said a press release issued here.
The participants were educated through practical demonstration as how to act when they met various emergencies and provide first medical aid to victims.
The rescue personnel imparted training about different live saving skills including first aid to the injured and subsequently their safe shifting to nearby hospitals.
Besides, the trainers also educated the participants about personal protective measures, scene assessment, hazard prevention, trauma, cardiopulmonary recovery, bleeding, stabbing and bone fractures.
They also gave a detailed lecture on fire prevention, types of fire and their prevention and the use of fire extinguishers.
The Rescue 1122 Training Wing team highlighting the importance of first aid said that the role of the people present at the time of any accident was decisive as far as safety of human lives was concerned.
The objective of this training was to make students and staff aware of first aid so that they could play their vital role in any emergency and support the Rescue 1122 team in this mission to save lives and create a safe, responsible and prosperous society.
At the end of training, the GCT Principal thanked the District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 and his entire team for imparting such a useful training session.
APP/akt
Recent Stories
PML-N parliamentary party, allies set to meet today
Punjab CM lauds Professor Mary Stiasny’s efforts for providing quality educati ..
Imran, Asad and others acquitted in cases related to vandalism
Caretaker Info Minister reviews arrangements for inaugural session of NA
Newly-elected KP members take oath today
Missing Baloch Students Case: PM Kakar appears before IHC
Moody's maintains Pakistan's rating amidst high political risks
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to further enhance defence ties
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 February 2024
US stock markets drift lower on disappointing economic data
2500 teachers promoted to next grade in Balochistan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PML-N parliamentary party, allies set to meet today1 minute ago
-
WAPDA sings contract worth Rs 46.5 mln with QST for digitization of rock carvings at Diamer Basha Da ..9 minutes ago
-
Social Welfare deptt holds women training session9 minutes ago
-
First-ever air taxi starts operations for Sindh, Balochistan9 minutes ago
-
950 sachets of betel nut wasted9 minutes ago
-
Eight power pilferers busted9 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 saves life of infant19 minutes ago
-
Chief Secretary reviews situation arising due to heavy rains in Gwadar, directs to take coordinated ..19 minutes ago
-
205,857 families to get ration in Sargodha19 minutes ago
-
Indian claims of development, normalcy in IIOJK just hoax19 minutes ago
-
Health officers monitoring anti-polio campaign19 minutes ago
-
Snowfall shrinks water level in Mangla dam19 minutes ago