Rescue 1122 conducts training session on first aid at GCT Dera

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) The training wing of the district emergency service 1122 has conducted a one-day training session on first medical aid and the Basic Life Support (BLF) at Govt College of Technology (GCT) Dera Ismail Khan.

The training session was conducted under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Awais Babar to create awareness among the staff and students of GCT about safety measures and Rescue 1122’s role during emergency situations, said a press release issued here.

The participants were educated through practical demonstration as how to act when they met various emergencies and provide first medical aid to victims.

The rescue personnel imparted training about different live saving skills including first aid to the injured and subsequently their safe shifting to nearby hospitals.

Besides, the trainers also educated the participants about personal protective measures, scene assessment, hazard prevention, trauma, cardiopulmonary recovery, bleeding, stabbing and bone fractures.

They also gave a detailed lecture on fire prevention, types of fire and their prevention and the use of fire extinguishers.

The Rescue 1122 Training Wing team highlighting the importance of first aid said that the role of the people present at the time of any accident was decisive as far as safety of human lives was concerned.

The objective of this training was to make students and staff aware of first aid so that they could play their vital role in any emergency and support the Rescue 1122 team in this mission to save lives and create a safe, responsible and prosperous society.

At the end of training, the GCT Principal thanked the District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 and his entire team for imparting such a useful training session.

APP/akt