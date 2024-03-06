Open Menu

Rescue 1122 Conducts Training Session On First Aid At GMC

Sumaira FH Published March 06, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Rescue 1122 conducts training session on first aid at GMC

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) The training wing of the district emergency service 1122 has conducted a training session on first medical aid and the Basic Life Support (BLF) at Gomal Medical College (GMC) here.

The training session was conducted by Rescue 1122 Dera with the coordination of IFMSA GMC under the supervision of Incharge of the training wing Aizaz Mehmood to create awareness among the staff and students of GMC about safety measures and Rescue 1122’s role during emergencies, said a press release issued here.

District Emergency Officer Awais Babar was the chief guest of the event which was also participated by GMC Dean Prof. Dr Naseem Saba, Prof. Dr Jahanzeb Khan, Porf. Dr Ameer Aman Ullah, Prof. Dr Nargis Noman, Prof. Dr Samina Qadir, Dr Fazlur Rehman, Prof. Dr Shahjahn, Dr Rafiq Mehsud, Dr Sara Rehman, Prof. Dr Sadaf, Dr Ismail and other members of Faculty. As many as 140 people were benefitted with this workshop.

The participants were educated through practical demonstrations on how to act when they met various emergencies and provide first medical aid to victims.

The rescue personnel imparted training about different life saving skills including first aid to the injured and subsequently their safe shifting to nearby hospitals.

Besides, the trainers also educated the participants about personal protective measures, scene assessment, hazard prevention, trauma, cardiopulmonary recovery, bleeding, stabbing and bone fractures. They also gave a detailed lecture on fire prevention, types of fire and their prevention and the use of fire extinguishers.

The Rescue 1122 Training Wing team highlighting the importance of first aid said that the role of the people present at the time of any accident was decisive as far as safety of human lives was concerned.

The objective of this training was to make students and staff aware of first aid so that they could play their vital role in any emergency and support the Rescue 1122 team in this mission to save lives and create a safe, responsible and prosperous society.

At the end of training, GMC Dean Prof. Dr Naseem Saba thanked the District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 and his entire team for imparting such a useful training session.

APP/akt

Related Topics

Accident Injured Fire Gomal Nargis Jahanzeb Khan Rescue 1122 Event GMC

Recent Stories

Pakistan likely to start fresh talks with IMF next ..

Pakistan likely to start fresh talks with IMF next week

34 minutes ago
 PM, COAS discuss security, army’s professional m ..

PM, COAS discuss security, army’s professional matters

1 hour ago
 PSL 2024 Match 22 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Karachi Ki ..

PSL 2024 Match 22 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who W ..

2 hours ago
 Punjab CM says 30m people will get their rights at ..

Punjab CM says 30m people will get their rights at their doorsteps

2 hours ago
 PSL 9: Kings win toss, opt to bowl first against G ..

PSL 9: Kings win toss, opt to bowl first against Gladiators

3 hours ago
 Who is who in Punjab cabinet of Maryam Nawaz?

Who is who in Punjab cabinet of Maryam Nawaz?

3 hours ago
Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto did not get fair trial: SC

Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto did not get fair trial: SC

4 hours ago
 US asks Pakistan to uplift restrictions on social ..

US asks Pakistan to uplift restrictions on social media

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 March 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Bitcoin strikes record high above $69,000

Bitcoin strikes record high above $69,000

16 hours ago
 Tesla German plant halts production after sabotage ..

Tesla German plant halts production after sabotage claimed by far-left group

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan