Rescue 1122 Conducts Training Workshop For Students

Faizan Hashmi Published February 03, 2023 | 04:10 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :The training wing of the district emergency service 1122 Lakki Marwat on Friday conducted a one-day training workshop on first aid at Sarai Naurang for students of a private school and college.

The aim of the workshop was to raise awareness about safety measures and Rescue 1122's role in dealing with emergency situations.

Training wing instructor Abdullah Khan conducted the training under the supervision of the district emergency officer Engr. Fasihullah.

The Rescue 1122 officials gave live demonstration of how to provide first aid in case of emergencies, including fire eruption, road accidents, snake bite and electric shock.

The school management appreciated the district emergency officer and his team for arranging such a useful training for students.

