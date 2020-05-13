Rescue 1122 continues disinfectants spray in various areas of the district

Rescue-1122 continued disinfectant spray at the public places across the district to avoid infection due to the coronavirus pandemic

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Rescue-1122 continued disinfectant spray at the public places across the district to avoid infection due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a spokesman, District Emergency Officer, Dr Abdur Rehman inspected the disinfectant spray at various places and said that Rescue 1122 was doing it for the safety of people's lives.

He urged upon people to follow instructions issued by the government and they should remain confined to their homes as a protective measure against the deadly coronavirus infection.

DEO said the spray is being carried out throughout the district.

Residents of the area lauded the step taken by the Rescue team.