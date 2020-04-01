Rescue 1122 continues fumigation spray in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :In order to deal with deadly Coronavirus, Rescue 1122 conducted disinfection spray in different residential and commercial areas of the city here on Wednesday.

According to Disrict Emergency Officer (DEO), Dr. Abdur Rehman, staff of Punjab Emergency Rescue Service 1122 was doing its duty round the clock and assisting the suspects of COVID-19 at quarantine centre established in Rawalpindi district.

He said, during the massive operation, Rescue 1122 workers were spraying disinfectant solution including chlorine, in all streets and roads of the city, adding the teams were also providing guideline to the people to wash their hands, keep distance, avoid hug, avoid unnecessary visit to the markets and bazaars.

He said the entire nation was united and committed to defeat Coronavirus pandemic, adding Rescue 1122 was all set and committed to ensure safety of public against Coronavirus.