UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rescue 1122 Continues Fumigation Spray In Rawalpindi

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 04:50 PM

Rescue 1122 continues fumigation spray in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :In order to deal with deadly Coronavirus, Rescue 1122 conducted disinfection spray in different residential and commercial areas of the city here on Wednesday.

According to Disrict Emergency Officer (DEO), Dr. Abdur Rehman, staff of Punjab Emergency Rescue Service 1122 was doing its duty round the clock and assisting the suspects of COVID-19 at quarantine centre established in Rawalpindi district.

He said, during the massive operation, Rescue 1122 workers were spraying disinfectant solution including chlorine, in all streets and roads of the city, adding the teams were also providing guideline to the people to wash their hands, keep distance, avoid hug, avoid unnecessary visit to the markets and bazaars.

He said the entire nation was united and committed to defeat Coronavirus pandemic, adding Rescue 1122 was all set and committed to ensure safety of public against Coronavirus.

Related Topics

Punjab Visit Rawalpindi Abdur Rehman Rescue 1122 Market All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Future Foundation looks into the future of w ..

11 minutes ago

Dubai Municipality withdraws 6 non-compliant hand ..

26 minutes ago

Dubai Economy launches ‘Price Monitor’ to trac ..

26 minutes ago

Figo, Anelka and Roberto Carlos back Dubai Sports ..

41 minutes ago

Sindh govt reserves five graveyards for burial of ..

52 minutes ago

People with autism are part of our communities, sa ..

56 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.