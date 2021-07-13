UrduPoint.com
Rescue 1122 Continues Relief Activities In Rain Affected Districts Of KP

Tue 13th July 2021 | 06:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Rescue 1122 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been engaged in providing relief to the rain affected people in different districts of the province lashed by torrential rain on Monday.

Heavy downpour in different districts of KP including Abbotabad, Shangla, Manshera, Battagram, Swat and Lower Dir caused flash floods damaging public properties, said DG Rescue 1122, Dr. Muhammad Khateer.

In a press statement issued here, Dr. Khateer said reports are also received about killing of several people in Lower Dir and Manshera districts.

During the last twenty four hours, he continued, different areas in Abbotabad become inundated including PMA road, AMC Hospital, Karakorum Highway, Hassan Town and Kala Bridge.

Rescue 1122 has shifted 23 patients and injured to different hospitals out of whic three are declared as precarious.

In Abbotabad district, about 70 persons were shifted to safer places, DG Rescue 1122, Dr. Khateer continued.

Similarly, about 72 vehicles stuck in flash floods were taken out from gushing water to safe places.

Landsliding was also reported in Bada Gatta area of Tehsil Alpuri in Shangla district causing partial damage to a hotel with no casualty reported in the incident.

