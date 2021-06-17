UrduPoint.com
Rescue 1122 Continues Search For Drown Afghans In River Kabul, Recovers Body Of A Boy

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 05:50 PM

Rescue 1122 continues search for drown Afghans in River Kabul, recovers body of a boy

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Divers of Rescue 1122 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province have continued search for Afghans who were drowned in Kabul River in Afghanistan and their bodies were swept away to Pakistan.

According to a press release issued here on Thursday, about 17 persons were drowned in river Kabul in Afghanistan on June 12 when the boat, they were boarding over turned and capsized.

Among the missing persons several were female and children whose search was started in Afghanistan and five bodies were recovered.

On receiving reports about the incident, Rescue 1122 also started search operation in our side of the river at the site of Malagori Shaheed Meena and recovered three bodies.

On Thursday, another body of around ten years old boy was recovered and shifted to Jamrud hospital for handing over to Afghan authorities.

Search for remaining missing persons is in progress and as the dead bodies are recovered will be handed over to Afghan authorities.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan government has thanked government of Pakistan and Rescue 1122 KP authorities for extending cooperation and support in finding out missing drowned Afghans from Kabul river.

