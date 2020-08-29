Rescue 1122 continues search for drowned people

Rescue 1122 authorities have continued search operation for persons drowned due to flash floods in wake of heavy rains in Swat districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :Rescue 1122 authorities have continued search operation for persons drowned due to flash floods in wake of heavy rains in Swat districts.

According to spokesman of Rescue 1122, divers are busy in search of drowned person in rivers at Shahgram, Madyan and Terat areas of Swat district.

The search operation is in progress by staffers of Rescue 1122 who are also using boats.

So far the Rescue divers have succeeded in recovering bodies to two unknown children from Swat river. One body of a boy was also recovered in Matta area.