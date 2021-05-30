UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rescue 1122 Controls Fire At Roomi Cotton Factory, Evacuation Process Continues

Muhammad Irfan 22 minutes ago Sun 30th May 2021 | 06:50 PM

Rescue 1122 controls fire at Roomi Cotton Factory, evacuation process continues

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :Rescue 1122 and other emergency departments have controlled fire which erupted in Roomi Cotton Factory last Saturday while the evacuation process was continued to secure remaining cotton bales and other material of the factory.

This was disclosed by the District Emergency Officer Resceu 1122 Dr Kaleemullah Shah here on Sunday.

The said that after receiving emergency call on Saturday about fire in Roomi Cotton Factory, seven fire tenders of Rescue 1122, two motorbikes and one ambulance was dispatched on site to control fire, however, later 25 fire tenders were called from other districts, industrial estate fire tenders, cantonment board, Aviation and other departments participated in the operation.

He said that fire has been controlled while heavy machinery, excavators and manpower was being used to evacuate remaining cotton bales and other material of the factory.

Dr Kaleem said that there were a lot of godowns in the factory where evacuation process continued adding that it would take about one or two day for complete evacuation.

He said that it was one of the major fire incidents in the history of the city which has been controlled with the help of various other departments and cooling process was continued.

He said that rescue teams will remain vigilant at the site till complete evacuation.

Related Topics

Fire SITE Rescue 1122 Sunday Cotton From

Recent Stories

Chief of Staff of UAE Armed Forces meets Egypt&#03 ..

13 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler approves more than AED51 million in ..

43 minutes ago

Public Prosecution explains law, punishment for ch ..

1 hour ago

54,792 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

2 hours ago

Construction of new UAQ National Museum has starte ..

2 hours ago

World Green Economy Summit in Dubai supports globa ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.