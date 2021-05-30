Rescue 1122 controls fire at Roomi Cotton Factory, evacuation process continues

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :Rescue 1122 and other emergency departments have controlled fire which erupted in Roomi Cotton Factory last Saturday while the evacuation process was continued to secure remaining cotton bales and other material of the factory.

This was disclosed by the District Emergency Officer Resceu 1122 Dr Kaleemullah Shah here on Sunday.

The said that after receiving emergency call on Saturday about fire in Roomi Cotton Factory, seven fire tenders of Rescue 1122, two motorbikes and one ambulance was dispatched on site to control fire, however, later 25 fire tenders were called from other districts, industrial estate fire tenders, cantonment board, Aviation and other departments participated in the operation.

He said that fire has been controlled while heavy machinery, excavators and manpower was being used to evacuate remaining cotton bales and other material of the factory.

Dr Kaleem said that there were a lot of godowns in the factory where evacuation process continued adding that it would take about one or two day for complete evacuation.

He said that it was one of the major fire incidents in the history of the city which has been controlled with the help of various other departments and cooling process was continued.

He said that rescue teams will remain vigilant at the site till complete evacuation.