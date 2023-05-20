UrduPoint.com

Rescue-1122 Coveres 121 Incidents In Metropolis During 24 Hours

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 20, 2023 | 09:26 PM

Emergency service Rescue-1122 has covered 121 incidents of different nature in the metropolis during the last 24 hours, said a spokesman on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ) :Emergency service Rescue-1122 has covered 121 incidents of different nature in the metropolis during the last 24 hours, said a spokesman on Saturday.

District Emergency Officer Engineer Naveed Akhtar led the operations responding to 89 medical emergencies, 21 traffic accidents, and one fire incident.

During the traffic accidents, 27 individuals were injured and provided first aid treatment and then shifted to hospitals.

The traffic accidents occurred at multiple locations, including Khazana, Islampura, Dheri Warsak road, Jamil Chowk, Ring Road, Northern Bypass, Badhbair Grid Station, Charsadda road, Kohati Gate, Dir Colony, and Dalazak road.

Meanwhile, a fire incident took place at Professor Colony.

Rescue-1122 firefighters actively engaged in professional rescue operations, preventing further damages and successfully controlling the fire.

Additionally, two incidents of gunshots were reported.

