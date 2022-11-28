UrduPoint.com

Rescue 1122 Covers 116 Incidents In Metropolis

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 28, 2022 | 08:30 PM

Khyber Emergency Service covered 116 incidents of various types that took place in Peshawar city and its suburbs during the last 24 hours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :Khyber Emergency Service covered 116 incidents of various types that took place in Peshawar city and its suburbs during the last 24 hours.

The spokesman for Rescue 1122 said on Monday that under the leadership of District Emergency Officer Engineer Naveed Akhtar, 22 people were injured in 17 traffic accidents that occurred at Qilla Bala Hisar, Nashtarabad, Spin Chowk, Bara Gate, Northern Bypass, Shami Road, Charsadda Road, Qamuddin Garhi, City Home, Hasan Garhi, and various other places.

Two incidents of fire occurred in Peshawar city, one in Peepal Mandi shoes house and in the second incident in Dabgari Garden, gas pipelines caught fire.

Rescue 1122 firefighters provided professional rescue services and brought the fire under control preventing further damage.

In one incident, a person was injured by a bullet and was shifted to hospital.

