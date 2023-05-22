UrduPoint.com

Rescue 1122 Deals 118 Emergencies Last Week

Umer Jamshaid Published May 22, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Rescue 1122 deals 118 emergencies last week

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :The district's emergency service- Rescue 1122 responded to a total of 118 emergencies timely during the last week under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Owais Babar.

Sharing weekly performance report, the Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Monday that the district emergency service tackled different kinds of emergencies over the week which included 87 medical, 17 road accidents, 10 fire related incidents and two injury incidents.

He said the control room received a total of 22,277 emergency calls including 4372 for information or drop calls and 17,905 fake or irrelevant calls.

He said that Rescue 1122 also provided services in 22 referral-related emergencies in which the patients were shifted from one to another hospital within the district.

Similarly, four patients were shifted to other districts through referral service of Rescue 1122.

He said the rescue 1122 teams were fully equipped with all necessary equipment and they had been efficiently rendering their services during emergencies.

