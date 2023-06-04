UrduPoint.com

Rescue 1122 Deals 120 Incidents In 24 Hours

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 04, 2023 | 05:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :Emergency Service Rescue 1122 has provided a quick response to the people during the last 24 hours in a total of 120 incidents of various natures, a spokesman said on Sunday.

He said that during this time, the emergency service provided medical assistance in 98 emergencies, 14 traffic accidents, 2 fire incidents and 21 individuals sustained injuries in traffic accidents.

The traffic accidents occurred at different locations, including Naguman, Nahaqi, Charsadda Road, Niazi Bus Adda, Hazar Khwani, industrial areas, GT Road, Industrial Estate, Patang Chowk, Kabutar Chowk, and Faqirabad.

The timely response of Rescue 1122 personnel helped prevent further damage and provided prompt medical aid to those in need.

In another unfortunate incident, a gas pipeline caught fire at a residential house in the Matini Bazaar area of Peshawar. However, the Rescue 1122 firefighters efficiently tackled the situation and brought the fire under control.

thereby preventing any further losses. Additionally, two incidents of firearm injuries were also reported.

