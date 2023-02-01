Rescue 1122 deals 382 emergencies in January; received 9,977 calls

District Emergency Officer Bajaur Muhammad Saad Khan on Wednesday said that Rescue 1122 received as many as 9,977 calls in the month of January, including 382 emergency calls

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :District Emergency Officer Bajaur Muhammad Saad Khan on Wednesday said that Rescue 1122 received as many as 9,977 calls in the month of January, including 382 emergency calls.

The 1122 teams provided first aid and medical facilities to 366 victims, including 21 traffic accidents, 255 medical emergencies, eight fire incidents, six fights and violence, one water-logged building collapse accident and 20 miscellaneous emergency calls. Whereas 14 people lost their lives in different emergencies, he added.

Apart from this, due to the non-availability of treatment facilities at the district level, doctors referred 68 patients who were transferred to different hospitals of the province free of charge and safely through the referral service of Rescue 1122 Bajaur, Khan highlighted.

The DEO appreciated the dedication and commitment of Rescue 1122 teams and said that they were providing international standard rescue services to the public on time.