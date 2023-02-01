UrduPoint.com

Rescue 1122 Deals 382 Emergencies In January; Received 9,977 Calls

Umer Jamshaid Published February 01, 2023 | 06:27 PM

Rescue 1122 deals 382 emergencies in January; received 9,977 calls

District Emergency Officer Bajaur Muhammad Saad Khan on Wednesday said that Rescue 1122 received as many as 9,977 calls in the month of January, including 382 emergency calls

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :District Emergency Officer Bajaur Muhammad Saad Khan on Wednesday said that Rescue 1122 received as many as 9,977 calls in the month of January, including 382 emergency calls.

The 1122 teams provided first aid and medical facilities to 366 victims, including 21 traffic accidents, 255 medical emergencies, eight fire incidents, six fights and violence, one water-logged building collapse accident and 20 miscellaneous emergency calls. Whereas 14 people lost their lives in different emergencies, he added.

Apart from this, due to the non-availability of treatment facilities at the district level, doctors referred 68 patients who were transferred to different hospitals of the province free of charge and safely through the referral service of Rescue 1122 Bajaur, Khan highlighted.

The DEO appreciated the dedication and commitment of Rescue 1122 teams and said that they were providing international standard rescue services to the public on time.

Related Topics

Accident Fire Traffic January Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

PM vows to fight against terrorism with collective ..

PM vows to fight against terrorism with collective efforts, wisdom

20 minutes ago
 The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies ..

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies Nisar Khuhro as Senator

6 minutes ago
 Hifz Quran examinations from February 7

Hifz Quran examinations from February 7

6 minutes ago
 Land dispute between Surezai, Tilaband elders reso ..

Land dispute between Surezai, Tilaband elders resolved; SHS to start soon

6 minutes ago
 Eurozone inflation falls but uncertainty remains

Eurozone inflation falls but uncertainty remains

23 minutes ago
 India provides training to terrorists operating fr ..

India provides training to terrorists operating from Afghan borders: Defense Min ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.