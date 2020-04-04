UrduPoint.com
Rescue 1122 Deals 39 Road Accidents Amid Lockdown In 24 Hours

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 04th April 2020 | 09:06 PM

Rescue 1122 deals 39 road accidents amid lockdown in 24 hours

Rescue 1122 dealt 160 emergencies including 39 road accidents during last 24 hours across the district

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :Rescue 1122 dealt 160 emergencies including 39 road accidents during last 24 hours across the district.

According to official sources, as many as 37 road accidents occurred in Multan city and two in Shujabad.

In 37 accidents in Multan, 44 persons were rescued and among them 15 were shifted to Nishtar hospital.

However, the remaining were given first aid treatment by the Rescuers.

In medical emergencies, it shifted 165 persons in different hospitals. Similarly, 34 were given first aid.

In Shujabad, two persons were shifted to THQ hospital in two different accidents.

