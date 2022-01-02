Rescue 1122 decides action against wrong calls

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 has decided to start legal action against wrong and fake calls on emergency helpline in order to improve performance.

Spokesman of Rescue 1122 Muzaffargarh Mansoor Ahmed said that wrong calls on Rescue 1122 helpline were not only disturbing performance of rescue officials but also causing loss to masses.

He said that Rescue 1122 Muzaffargarh had received 9,37,000 calls during the last year out of which over 900,000 were wrong and disturbing calls.

He said that people used to call emergency helpline for seeking help in trouble but the wrong calls kept the helpline engaged.

Mansoor added that the rescue 1122 striving hard to provide relief to masses in emergency like situation. He said that the department had responded 28,313 emergency calls during the last year.

He added that the department has decided to launch legal action against wrong and disturbing calls.