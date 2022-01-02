UrduPoint.com

Rescue 1122 Decides Action Against Wrong Calls

Umer Jamshaid Published January 02, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Rescue 1122 decides action against wrong calls

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 has decided to start legal action against wrong and fake calls on emergency helpline in order to improve performance.

Spokesman of Rescue 1122 Muzaffargarh Mansoor Ahmed said that wrong calls on Rescue 1122 helpline were not only disturbing performance of rescue officials but also causing loss to masses.

He said that Rescue 1122 Muzaffargarh had received 9,37,000 calls during the last year out of which over 900,000 were wrong and disturbing calls.

He said that people used to call emergency helpline for seeking help in trouble but the wrong calls kept the helpline engaged.

Mansoor added that the rescue 1122 striving hard to provide relief to masses in emergency like situation. He said that the department had responded 28,313 emergency calls during the last year.

He added that the department has decided to launch legal action against wrong and disturbing calls.

Related Topics

Punjab Muzaffargarh Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 January 2022

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd January 2022

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd January 2022

10 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

17 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League table

Football: English Premier League table

18 hours ago
 Security Forces Kill 6 Insurgents in Iran's Southe ..

Security Forces Kill 6 Insurgents in Iran's Southeast

18 hours ago
 Balochistan reports 6 more positive for coronaviru ..

Balochistan reports 6 more positive for coronavirus

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.