Rescue 1122 delegation visits GCWUS

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) A delegation from Rescue 1122 visited Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) to extend a warm welcome to the esteemed Vice Chancellor GCWUS Prof. Dr. Shazia Bashir.

According to the spokesperson here on Monday, the meeting led to a productive exchange of ideas between the delegation and the GCWUS Rescue 1122 Coordination Committee which included Dr.

Khalil-ur-Rehman (Convener), Dr. Asma Waheed Qureshi (Member) and Salbia Abbas (Member/Secretary).

The VC emphasized the importance of equipping women with the skills offered by Rescue 1122 and expressed appreciation for the efforts of Rescue 1122 Sialkot.