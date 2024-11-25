Open Menu

Rescue 1122 Delegation Visits GCWUS

Umer Jamshaid Published November 25, 2024 | 01:40 PM

Rescue 1122 delegation visits GCWUS

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) A delegation from Rescue 1122 visited Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) to extend a warm welcome to the esteemed Vice Chancellor GCWUS Prof. Dr. Shazia Bashir.

According to the spokesperson here on Monday, the meeting led to a productive exchange of ideas between the delegation and the GCWUS Rescue 1122 Coordination Committee which included Dr.

Khalil-ur-Rehman (Convener), Dr. Asma Waheed Qureshi (Member) and Salbia Abbas (Member/Secretary).

The VC emphasized the importance of equipping women with the skills offered by Rescue 1122 and expressed appreciation for the efforts of Rescue 1122 Sialkot.

Related Topics

Exchange Sialkot Rescue 1122 Women Government College Women University Sialkot From

Recent Stories

The 54th National Day of The Sultanate of Oman

The 54th National Day of The Sultanate of Oman

20 minutes ago
 DHL Cargo plane crashes near residential area in L ..

DHL Cargo plane crashes near residential area in Lithuania 

41 minutes ago
 Int’l Day for Elimination of Violence Against Wo ..

Int’l Day for Elimination of Violence Against Women being observed today

2 hours ago
 Case registered against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi ov ..

Case registered against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi over Nov 24 protest

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 November 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2024

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024

1 day ago
 Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer

Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer

2 days ago
 Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Sh ..

Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Shared Vision for Economic Growt ..

2 days ago
 PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for N ..

PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for Nov 24 protest

2 days ago
 NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens ..

NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens convenience in Karachi

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan