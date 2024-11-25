Rescue 1122 Delegation Visits GCWUS
Umer Jamshaid Published November 25, 2024 | 01:40 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) A delegation from Rescue 1122 visited Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) to extend a warm welcome to the esteemed Vice Chancellor GCWUS Prof. Dr. Shazia Bashir.
According to the spokesperson here on Monday, the meeting led to a productive exchange of ideas between the delegation and the GCWUS Rescue 1122 Coordination Committee which included Dr.
Khalil-ur-Rehman (Convener), Dr. Asma Waheed Qureshi (Member) and Salbia Abbas (Member/Secretary).
The VC emphasized the importance of equipping women with the skills offered by Rescue 1122 and expressed appreciation for the efforts of Rescue 1122 Sialkot.
