Rescue 1122 Delivers First Medical Aid To 58 Persons On MDCat Test Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 22, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Rescue 1122 delivers first medical aid to 58 persons on MDCat test day

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) The medical team of Rescue 1122 provided first medical aid to 58 persons on the occasion of the MDCat test held at Gomal Medical College here on Sunday.

According to rescue 1122, these services were provided under the instructions of Director General Rescue 1122 Dr.

Ayaz Khan and Regional Operations Director South Imran Khan Yousafzai.

Under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Engineer Fasiullah, Emergency Officer Naumanullah Marwat led the team, which utilized an ambulance and a medical bike to deliver emergency services.

It said that Rescue 1122 was committed to public health and safety and its teams were always ready for tackling any emergency.

APP/slm

