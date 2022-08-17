UrduPoint.com

Rescue 1122 Demonstrates Rescue Skills For Flood-related Emergencies

Published August 17, 2022

Rescue 1122 demonstrates rescue skills for flood-related emergencies

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :The district emergency service Rescue 1122 on Wednesday demonstrated rescue skills to further enhance its operational capabilities and performance of rescue teams to effectively tackle emergency situations.

According to the Rescue 1122 spokesperson, the exercise was conducted under the supervision of Emergency Officer Naumanullah Marwat at the banks of River Sindh in which the rescue teams demonstrate several skills pertaining to swimming, diving, operating rescue boats to rescue drowning people or effectively tackle flood situation by shifting people to safe places.

He said that the purpose of such exercises was to accurately assess their capabilities and improve any shortcomings in addition to testing equipment and assessing the performance of the rescue teams especially in case of possible flood situation.

He said that Rescue 1122 was fully prepared to effectively and promptly respond during emergency situations and protect the life and properties of citizens.

He said that exercise helped a great deal in further enhancing operational capabilities and performance to provide instant services to people during emergencies in a more efficient manner.

He recalled that rescue teams played a brilliant role in relief and rescue operations on the occasion of flash floods that battered certain areas of Prova and Paharpur recently.

He said that Rescue 1122 was fully prepared to protect lives and properties of people and its teams always remained alert to give prompt response in case of emergency.

Commissioner Dera Division Amir Afaq during a cake-cutting ceremony on the occasion of Independence Day also lauded the efforts and services of the district's Rescue 1122 Service, saying Rescue 1122 Dera rescue teams had proved their mettle at every challenging time in the district whether it was pertaining to flood situation or extinguish fire at Koh-e-Suleman.

