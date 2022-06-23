Rescue 1122 deployed on Pak-Afghan border for assistance of Afghan quake victims

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakthunkhwa government has deployed Rescue 1122 teams at Pak-Afghan border areas to help earthquake victims of Afghanistan.

KP government's official told APP on Thursday that Rescue 1122 teams and trucks loaded with relief goods, have reached Torkham, Angoor Adda and Ghulam Khan border areas and started a relief operation.

Rescue 1122 staff was deployed at these border areas for provision of quick humanitarian assistance and shifting of the wounded Afghans to nearby hospitals in Khyber, South Waziristan and other tribal districts.

He said measures were taken on orders of the Khyber Pakthunkhwa government. He said the provincial government was standing with Afghans' quake victims in this hour of difficulty.

Special beds were allocated at Sholam and Toi Gola hospitals in South Waziristan where senior orthopedic and surgeons besides others staff were deputed for assistance of the earthquake victims of Afghanistan, he concluded.