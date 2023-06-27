Rescue 1122 deploys 100 rescuers to address potential risks during Eid-ul-Adha

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :Rescue 1122 Abbottabad has on Tuesday prepared a comprehensive emergency plan to deal with possible threats during the upcoming Eid-ul-Adha and monsoon season.

Rescue personnel will maintain a high state of readiness across Abbottabad, including popular tourist spots like Nithyagli, Ayubia and Thandiani.

These decisions were taken by District Emergency Officer Muhammad Arif Khattak while presiding over a meeting in his office in which Emergency Officer Fahad Ali Masood, station in-charges and other officers were also present.

The meeting was informed that in anticipation of heavy rains including monsoon rains during Eid-ul-Azha, Rescue 1122 has diligently completed all necessary preparations to effectively deal with potential floods and emergencies.

Four strategic points have been set up in Abbottabad for the monsoon season, including PMA Road, Ayub Medical Complex, Kala Pul Road and Jab Pul Jhangi to enhance response.

District Emergency Officer Mohammad Arif Khattak highlighted that more than one hundred trained rescuers were strategically deployed in Abbottabad during the Eid-ul-Azha holidays to deal with any emergency immediately. and ensure effective response.

He said that tourists visiting Abbottabad are urged to prioritize safety by ensuring their vehicles are in good condition, avoiding speeding in hilly areas and taking necessary precautions for their safety.