UrduPoint.com

Rescue-1122 Deploys Rescuers At 14 Strategic Points

Muhammad Irfan Published January 01, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Rescue-1122 deploys rescuers at 14 strategic points

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2023 ) :Rescue-1122 has deployed the rescuers at strategic locations in Murree to give immediate response in case of emergency.

According to a Rescue-1122 spokesman, the Secretary, Punjab Emergency Service (PES), Rescue-1122 Dr. Rizwan Naseer during a visit to Murree reviewed the emergency plan prepared to deal with any emergency during snowfall.

The Secretary also inspected all the arrangements finalized for Murree district and checked measures taken to give a quick response in case of any emergency.

The District Emergency Officer (DEO) Murree gave a briefing regarding the plan during a meeting held at the District Headquarters, Murree.

Dr. Rizwan Naseer on the occasion also observed mock drills by the district staff to deal with emergencies during snowfall.

The secretary was informed that the purpose of deploying resources at strategic locations was to respond to blizzard and snow emergencies in a timely and effective manner.

District Murree Rescuers and Community Emergency Response Teams actively participated in the exercise.

The Secretary also inspected the deployment of the rescuers and emergency vehicles at 14 strategic emergency points and emergency facility centers established at various locations in Murree.

The spokesman informed that Dr. Rizwan Naseer had instructed the DEO, Murree that the response of the rescue service related to snow storm or any untoward incident during winter should be prompt and professional.

The motorbike rescuers were directed to respond with community emergency response teams from strategic points as snow and traffic jams during winter make it difficult to respond from the rescue stations.

On the orders of the Secretary, the authorities concerned had declared code red across Murree and Rawalpindi.

The Secretary urged the citizens to use the toll-free emergency number 1122 in case of any emergency as a timely call could help the rescuers to give a quick response.

Dr. Rizwan gave 20 additional rescue motorbikes to Murree Rescue-1122 so that a timely response could be given in case of emergency.

The Secretary also directed the authorities to deploy the rescue motorbikes at strategic locations.

Dr. Rizwan was informed that 13 ambulances, eight fire vehicles, two rescue vehicles, 22 rescue bikes and staff concerned would be on high alert in Murree during the snowfall season.

The Secretary warned that negligence on part of the official concerned would not be tolerated.

395

Related Topics

Storm Fire Snow Punjab Murree Visit Vehicles Traffic Alert Rawalpindi Rescue 1122 All From

Recent Stories

SCC’s Family Affairs Committee discusses SDSVA’s services to citizens

2 hours ago
 Clean energy reaches 14% of Dubai’s total power ..

Clean energy reaches 14% of Dubai’s total power production capacity

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Chairman of Sudan&#039;s ..

UAE leaders congratulate Chairman of Sudan&#039;s Transitional Sovereignty Counc ..

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Cuba on Nati ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Cuba on National Day

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders send New Year greetings to world leade ..

UAE leaders send New Year greetings to world leaders

5 hours ago
 &#039;Al-Jundi&#039; journal publishes issue No 58 ..

&#039;Al-Jundi&#039; journal publishes issue No 588 for January 2023

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.